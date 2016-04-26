BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 Euroespes SA :
* FY revenue up 11.49 percent at 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA up 35.92 percent at 618,000 euros versus 454,000 euros year ago
* FY net profit up 15.8 percent at 207,000 euros versus 179,000 euros year ago
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 3.7 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 729,000 euros
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete