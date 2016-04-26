UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec says will continue looking for M&A opportunities
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec
April 26 Groupe SFPI :
* FY current operating income 27.3 million euros ($30.82 million) versus 22.5 million euros year ago
* FY net income 8.8 million euros versus 9.6 million euros year ago
* In 2016, the group aims at a turnover of about 525 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.03 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SHSHIq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec
SEOUL, May 22 South Korea said on Monday North Korea appeared to have secured "meaningful data" from its latest missile test on Sunday, when it launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile.