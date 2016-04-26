April 26 Transunion :

* Qtrly revenue of $406 million, an increase of 15 percent (18 percent on a constant currency basis) compared with Q1 of 2015

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* For full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Fy 2016 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.63 billion and $1.65 billion, an increase of 10 to 12 percent on a constant currency basis

* Fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34

* Q2 consolidated revenue is expected to be between $405 million and $410 million, an increase of 10 to 11 percent on a constant currency basis

* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $380.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $408.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S