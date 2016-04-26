April 26 At&T Inc :

* Reported a net gain of 2.3 million north american wireless subscribers in q1 of 2016

* At march 31, 2016, north american wireless customer base was approximately 139.7 million

* During q1, net adds for connected devices were 1.6 million, including 1.2 million connected cars

* at&t inc qtrly north american postpaid subscriber net adds were 245,000

* In q1 of 2016, north american branded net adds (combined postpaid and prepaid) were 1.2 million

* At march 31, 2016, mobile share plans represented nearly 59.4 million domestic wireless connections

* "in q1 of 2016, we no longer offered subsidized device purchases for majority of our customers"

* In q1 of 2016, allowed subscribers to purchase devices on installment (at&t next) or to bring their own device (BYOD)

* at&t mobility revenues for q1 of 2016 were $18.0 billion, down 1.3 percent versus q1 of 2015

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016, postpaid phone-only arpu decreased 0.8 percent versus year-earlier quarter

* Q1 postpaid phone-only arpu plus at&t next increased 5.1 percent versus year earlier quarter

Ended quarter with more than 3.0 million subscribers on packages allowing for unlimited wireless data when combined with co's video services