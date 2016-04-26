Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Vantiv Inc :
* Q1 net revenue increased 15% to $431 million and pro forma adjusted net income per share increased 24% to $0.56
* Fy guidance increased to expect net revenue of $1,820 to $1,850 million; pro forma adjusted net income per share of $2.58 to $2.64 in 2016
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $1.36 to $1.42 for full-year 2016
* For q2 of 2016, net revenue is expected to be $460 to $465 million
* Pro forma adjusted net income per share for q2 of 2016 is expected to be $0.66 to $0.68
* Vantiv inc qtrly gaap basis earnings per share $0.25
* Gaap net income per share attributable to vantiv, inc. Is expected to be $0.32 to $0.34 for q2 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $409.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $460.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.61, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag