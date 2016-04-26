BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Nike Inc :
* Nike Inc Says Recommends That Shareholders Reject "Mini tender" offer
* tender" offer dated April 21 made by TRC capital to purchase up to 2 million shares of Nike class B common stock
* TRC Capital's unsolicited "mini-tender" offer price of $57.00 per share is about 4.39% below $59.62 per share closing price of Nike's class B stock on April 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent