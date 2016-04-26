April 26 Emerge Energy Services Lp :

* Notified pnc bank, national association of event of default under amended and restated revolving credit and security agreement

* Partnership, agent and lenders are currently in advanced discussions to obtain a waiver regarding the event of default

* Partnership expects that it will be able to continue to use credit agreement to fund operations - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)