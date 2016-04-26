BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc :
* Mid-Illinois bancshares -entered agreement and plan of merger with first clover leaf financial
* Mid-Illinois bancshares - first clover leaf would merge with and into co
* Mid-Illinois -each share of first clover leaf will be converted into and become right to receive either $12.87 or 0.495 shares, par value $4.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent