BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 C&F Financial Corp
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70
* Qtrly annualized ROE 7.33 percent compared to 8.52 percent for Q1 of 2015
* Qtrly net interest income-FTE $20.2 million versus $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent