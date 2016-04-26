Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Twitter Inc
* Q1 revenue totaled $595 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year
* Q1 mobile advertising revenue was 88% of total advertising revenue.
* Average monthly active users (maus) were 310 million for q1, up 3% year-over-year and compared to 305 million in previous quarter
* Q1 gaap diluted loss per share of $0.12 and non-gaap diluted eps of $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $607.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue came in at low end of our guidance range because brand marketers did not increase spend as quickly as expected in Q1
* Sees Q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $145 to $155 million
* Sees Q2 revenue to be in range of $590 to $610 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures to be $300 to $425 million
* Sees FY adjusted ebitda margin in range of 25-27%
* Based compensation expense to be in the range of $165 to $175 million
* "For users with new timeline, we've seen increases in tweets, retweets, replies, and likes"
* On desktop web, incorporating moments on logged-out homepage in u.s., u.k., brazil drove over 6% increase in visitor time on site for those users
* Says demand from marketing community regarding nfl streaming deal has been "strong", co expects to access new online video budgets
* Twitter inc says already have a fortune 50 advertiser committed to advertising in nfl live stream with "many more" expected in coming months
* Q2 revenue view $677.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Wov9dT
Further company coverage:
