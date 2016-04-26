April 26 Mcdonald's Corp :

* Fitch rates mcdonald's eur2.5b debt issuance 'bbb+'

* Mcdonald's ratings balance company's aggressive financial strategy with its substantial cash flow

* Recent comp strength can be attributed in part to launch of all-day breakfast in u.s

* Believes mcdonald's is making meaningful progress with its turnaround plan