Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Akamai Technologies CFO
* "continue to see very strong growth in our Asia-Pacific geographies" - conf call
* " we're projecting revenue from our top two customers to decline in q2 and possibly the second half of the year" - conf call
* " expect q2 revenues in the range of $566 million to $582 million " - conf call
* " q2 non-gaap operating expenses are projected to be $206 million to $211 million" - conf call
* " expect non-gaap depreciation expense to be $73 million to $75 million in q2" - conf call
* " expect q2 non-gaap eps in the range of 62 cents to 65 cents" - conf call
* " on q2, we expect to spend approximately $90 million to $98 million in the quarter" - conf call
* " On Share Repurchase Program -approximately $960 million remaining on that authorization " - conf call
* " expecting slightly less sequential growth in the second quarter than we have historically seen" - conf call
* " foreign exchange fluctuations are expected to have a positive impact on q2 revenue of roughly $3 million " - conf call
* " anticipate q2 ebitda margins of 40 percent" - conf call
* " expect non-gaap operating margins of 27% in q2" - conf call Further company coverage: [AKAM.O ] )
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag