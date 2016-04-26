BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Bookrunner:
* Result of placing of shares in McCarthy & Stone plc
* Funds managed by Anchorage Capital Group, TPG Special Situations Partners, others sold 85 mln shares in the company - Bookrunner
* Placing shares represent 15.8% of the company's issued share capital - Bookrunner
* Final offer price was set at 2.35 stg per share, with gross proceeds equal to approximately 200 million pound - Bookrunner
* Placing was upsized from its launch size of approximately 75 million shares due to strong investor demand - Bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent