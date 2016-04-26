BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 First Horizon National Corp :
* First Horizon expands share purchase program, declares quarterly dividends
* First Horizon National Corp says as amended program provides First Horizon with $150 million of new authority
* Says board has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on First Horizon's common stock of $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent