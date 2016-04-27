April 27 Pixium Vision Sa :

* Q1 operating income amounted to 0.7 million euros, down 31.6 pct year-on-year

* Confirms operational outlook including CE mark approval of IRIS II in Europe by mid-2016

* Confirms operational outlook including first in human implantation of Prima in a feasibility study before the end of 2016

* At march 31, 2016, the net cash position of Pixium Vision amounted 20 million euros compared to 36.6 million euros a year earlier