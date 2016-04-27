April 27 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Income from rents and leases was approximately 14.7 million euros ($16.61 million) in first three months, and was therefore up by 23.2 pct year-on-year

* Q1 net profit for period of 6.1 million euros was significantly higher as compared with same quarter of previous year (2.4 million euros)

* For 2016 as a whole, managing board is standing by its basic estimates for future business prospects as published in 2015 annual report

* FFO rose by 35.8 pct in Q1 of 2016 and amounted to approximately 9.0 million euros