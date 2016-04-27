BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Asetek A/S :
* Q1 operating profit $0.6 million versus loss $2.2 million year ago
* Reported revenue of $10.4 million in Q1 2016, up 88 percent versus same period last year
* Sees positive outlook maintained: modest growth within desktop segment and significant growth within data centre segment in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;