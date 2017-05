April 27 Novartis Ag :

* Novartis receives three FDA breakthrough therapy designations for Ilaris to treat rare types of periodic fever syndromes

* Says breakthrough therapy designations were granted based on pivotal phase iii trial

* Novartis will work closely with FDA to expedite regulatory review of Ilaris for these conditions

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)