BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Ingenico Group SA :
* Ingenico ePayments will provide full-service credit card processing for Linden Lab in over 200 countries and regions for the next three years Source text: bit.ly/1SyKJiy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;