BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Eniro Ab, Q1:
* Sales decreased by 20 pct to SEK 504 million
* Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14 pct during the quarter, to SEK 119 million (104)
* Says "we are seeing a slight recovery in order bookings" Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;