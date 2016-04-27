UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
April 27 Steinhoff International
* No increase to third cash offer
* Board of Conforama confirms that its third increased offer of 160 pence for each Darty share is final, and will not be increased.
* Final offer of 160 pence for each Darty share reflects evaluation criteria we use for all acquisitions, including return on investment and value creation-CEO Conforama
* At an increased price, Darty business would no longer create sufficient value for Steinhoff shareholders, employees and other stakeholders - CEO Conforama Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.