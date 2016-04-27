BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Lexibook SA :
* Launches capital increase of maximum 3.5 million euros ($3.95 million), including extension option, through issuance of 1.5 million shares
* Capital increase to be launched with preferential subscription rights with ration of 10 new shares for 33 existing ones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;