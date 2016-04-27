UPDATE 3-Motor racing- Dixon wins Indy pole, Alonso starts fifth
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
April 27 Solar A/S :
* Q1 EBITA 52 million Danish crowns ($7.90 million) versus 60 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 2.66 billion crowns versus 2.65 billion crowns year ago
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged compared to annual report 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5862 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sato brushes wall in tough conditions (Adds details on condition of injured driver Bourdais)
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.