April 27 Barclays Plc

* Group Q1 pretax profit 793 million stg versus 1.057 billion stg year ago

* Q1 basic eps 2.7 pence versus 2.9 pence year ago

* Cet1 ratio finished quarter at 11.3%

* Momentum in rundown of non-core continued, with risk weighted assets (rwas) decreasing a further £3bn to £51bn in quarter.

* Barclays uk delivered a strong underlying rote of 20.5% (q115: 24.0%)

* Credit impairment charges and other provisions 443 million pounds

* Q1 litigation and conduct charges 78 million stg

* Books own credit loss of £109m

* Credit impairment charges increased 15% to £443m primarily driven by impairment of a number of single name exposures, largely in respect of clients in oil and gas sector

* In Corporate & Investment bank, underlying profit before tax decreased 31% to £701m primarily driven by a reduction in banking and markets income, increased credit impairment charges and higher operating expenses

* Underlying total operating expenses increased 6% to £1,800m

entered into exclusive discussions with AnaCap Financial Partners for the potential sale of its French Retail Banking operations including its network of 74 branches, life insurance business, and wealth and investment management operations. Any potential transaction is subject to a mandatory consultation period.