April 27 SinterCast AB :

* Q1 revenue 16.1 million Swedish crowns ($1.98 million) versus 18.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 4.6 million crowns versus 5.9 million crowns year ago

Says current outlook for new installations and installation revenue remains positive, with several ongoing discussions for new installations and production capacity upgrades at existing installations