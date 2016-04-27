BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Net Insight
* Q1 operating earnings amounted to SEK 7.8 (6.2) million
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings were SEK 11.2 (6.2) million
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 110.0 (87.7) million, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;