BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Power Media SA :
* Signs 0.5 million zloty net deal with Polsat Media Biuro Reklamy Sp. z o.o. sp. k to create, implement and maintain software
* Additional maintenance and servicing will generate 72,000 zlotys of extra income annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;