April 27 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* AGM statement

* Group agreed disposal of Frank Russell Company's investment management business for gross proceeds of $1,150m.

* Plan to constitute both regulatory and technology advisory groups in 2016 - Chairman

* Believe value creating opportunities of combination of LSEG and Deutsche Boerse are substantial - Chairman

* Firmly believes that this merger will offer opportunity to participate in long term growth with diversified and resilient revenue streams.- Chairman

* "We expect merger to complete by end of 2016 or during Q1 2017" - Chairman