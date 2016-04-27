BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Giglio Group SpA :
* Q1 revenue 5.8 million euros ($6.56 million), up 68 percent year on year
* Q1 net profit 0.6 million euros versus 0.3 million euros a year ago
* President Alessandro Giglio says Giglio Group expects further increases both in terms of turnover and profit margins in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1VBIqRv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
