April 27 Idex ASA :

* Has received follow-on volume production orders for its Cardinal Q touch fingerprint sensor

* Orders are towards an OEM smartphone manufacturer for a device to be distributed by a major wireless carrier, as announced on Dec. 21, 2015

* Started to ship sensors to customer in q1 2016 and expect to fulfill current orders in q2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

