April 27 Bilia

* Q1 net turnover amounted to SEK 5,433 mln vs year-ago 4,715 mln

* Q1 operating profit excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 185 mln vs year-ago 153 mln

* Says we believe that demand for cars and service during Q2 of 2016 will be slightly better compared with corresponding quarter last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: