April 27 Lenta Ltd says:

* Total sales grew 22.1 percent in Q1 2016, year-on-year, to 66.5 billion roubles ($1.02 billion);

* Q1 like-for-like sales growth of 5.6 percent vs Q1 2015;

* Like-for-like traffic growth of 3.0 percent combined with a 2.5 percent increase in like-for-like ticket;

* "We have noticed a moderate stabilization of trading down."