April 27 BW LPG Ltd
* Announces a sale and leaseback arrangement and two
timecharter-in agreements
* Says has concluded a sale and leaseback agreement with
Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd. for its last VLGC newbuilding under
construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering
* Concurrently BW LPG has also agreed to timecharter-in two
vlgc newbuildings to be constructed at Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries from Nissen Kaiun Co. Ltd, with deliveries
expected in 2020
* All three timecharter-in agreements include purchase
options
* The benefits of the transactions are threefold: it allows
us to renew our chartered-in fleet, enables us to offer our
customers more flexible solutions and it further strengthens our
relationship with Japan, which is one of the world's most
important LPG demand centres
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: