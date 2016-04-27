BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Euronext:
* 780,000 new ordinary shares issued by Ask SA will be listed on the market Euronext Paris as of April 28
* Reason is exercise of non listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: