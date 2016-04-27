April 27 Suncoke Energy Partners LP

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP says reaffirmed full year outlook for 2016 adjusted EBITDA attributable to Suncoke Energy Partners

* Q1 revenue $194.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $204.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $194.5 million versus $203.3 million

* Qtrly net income per common unit $ 0.64

* revenue decling in the quarter was primarily due to pass-through of lower coal costs in domestic coke segment

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP says reaffirmed its 2016 distributable cash flow guidance of $158 million to $172 million