April 27 Ecopetrol SA

* Ecopetrol adjusts its 2016 investment plan

* Says in 2016, capital expenditures will be between US$3.0 and US$3.4 billion

* Says starting in 2017, company will dedicate a larger portion of its investments to exploration and production segments