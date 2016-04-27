BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Ecopetrol SA
* Ecopetrol adjusts its 2016 investment plan
* Says in 2016, capital expenditures will be between US$3.0 and US$3.4 billion
* Says starting in 2017, company will dedicate a larger portion of its investments to exploration and production segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: