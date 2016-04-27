April 27 Suncoke Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Reaffirmed full year outlook for 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda of $210 million to $235 million

* Revenues declined $12.9 million to $311.1 million in q1 2016

* Sees 2016 domestic coke production is expected to be between 4.0 million and 4.1 million tons

* 2016 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $45 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $317.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S