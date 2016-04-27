April 27 Rediff.Com India Ltd :

* Rediff.Com informs nasdaq of intent to withdraw american depository shares from listing and registration

* Rediff.Com india ltd says shares of rediff's adss are expected to continue trading on otc pink marketplace following delisting and deregistration

* Company intends to deregister its adss and to cease publicly filing its periodic reports with sec

* Rediff anticipates that its 20-f for fiscal year ended march 31, 2015 will be its last publicly filed periodic report

* Reasons for withdrawal relate to cost of filing periodic reports with sec and meeting other applicable regulatory requirements

* "we are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs"

