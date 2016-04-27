BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Splunk Inc :
* CEO Douglas Merritt's 2016 total compensation was $3.6 million - SEC filing
* CFO David Conte 2016 total compensation was $3.9 million versus $738,509 in 2015 - SEC filing
* Former CEO Godfrey Sullivan's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million - SEC filing
* Through fiscal 2016, CEO Merritt continued to receive pre-CEO transition compensation - SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/24jWJeZ Further company coverage:
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.