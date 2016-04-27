April 27 Sobi CEO at Q1 earnings call:

* CEO, asked about interest in Biogen's hemophilia assets, says "this is not a time to bet the company on something that is at the outer limits of our capacity"

* Says focused on transactions that allow us to absorb, integrate them in a way that doesn't distract us

* Says for me, means size within reach of current debt capacity and maybe to lesser degree the use of equity

* Sources told Reuters earlier this month Biogen is exploring a sale of hemophilia assets