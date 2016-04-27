April 27 Sobi CEO at Q1 earnings
call:
* CEO, asked about interest in Biogen's hemophilia assets,
says "this is not a time to bet the company on something that is
at the outer limits of our capacity"
* Says focused on transactions that allow us to absorb,
integrate them in a way that doesn't distract us
* Says for me, means size within reach of current debt
capacity and maybe to lesser degree the use of equity
* Sources told Reuters earlier this month Biogen is
exploring a sale of hemophilia assets
