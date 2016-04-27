BRIEF-Mitula Group confirms 2017 guidance
* in March quarter, mitula group delivered $8.2m in revenue, a 30.2% growth over previous corresponding period;
April 27 Ilkka Yhtymä Oyj :
* Cooperation negotiations concluded
* One person will retire, 3 people will be laid off following termination of their contracts
* Part of personnel will be temporalily laid off for up to 38 working days
* Negotiations concerned personnel of I-Print Oy
* Is in discussions regarding potential sale of its 50% stake in golden village cinema exhibition business in Singapore