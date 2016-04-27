BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* EMEA will continue to be a competitive market - conf call
* "Starting in 2017 we will see about an annual benefit of $30 million" - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.