BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford Motor Company issues three safety recalls and two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Issues recall for certain 2011-2012 Ford F-150, and 2012 Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang and Lincoln Navigator vehicles in North America
* Recall issued to update powertrain control module software and inspect for certain diagnostic trouble codes
* Issuing safety recall for about 202,000 vehicles for potential issue with the output speed sensor
* Also issues safety recall for about 81,000 2014-2015 Ford Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles to replace rear suspension toe links
* Issuing a safety recall for about 2,600 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles to inspect and replace tires as needed
* Aware of three reports of accidents and no injuries related to condition related to the potential issue with output speed sensor
* Aware of one accident and one injury related to issue with 2014-2015 Ford Explorer and Ford Police Interceptor utility vehicles
* Not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to condition in 2016 Ford F-series super duty vehicles
* Issuing safety compliance recall for about 200 2007-2012 Ford Flex, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS, Mercury Sable vehicles to replace driver airbag module
* Says issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 40 2016 Ford Fusion vehicles to replace the driver seat track assembly Source text: ford.to/1qTCjLh Further company coverage:
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.