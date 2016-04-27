April 27 (Reuters) -
* Says group business demand continues to remains healthy
* Says continues to see strength in leisure demand in
transient business; transient corporate business demand softer
driven by weaker macro conditions
* Says seeing strong U.S. booking pace across all segments,
particularly in corporate transient, in April
* Says business in Japan has been strong especially in
Tokyo; not seen meaningful impact from recent earthquakes
* Says, in Asia, saw strength in Thailand, Singapore, China,
India and Malaysia
* Says has "very good" group position for the rest of the
year
* Says pace of group bookings for the rest of the year have
been very healthy of late
* Says, relative to last year end and beginning of 2016,
there's "a lot more" stability in the economic environment at
present
* Says will have to wait a bit more to see stability on
demand side in energy markets, with oil prices off the bottom
