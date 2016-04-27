BRIEF-Magnis Resources says lithium-ion battery manufacturing planned in New York
* under agreement, a new 15gwh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant will make use of existing facilities and infrastructure in state of new york
April 27 Skechers USA
* Skechers USA says filed lawsuit against Eliya Inc
* Filed a lawsuit against Eliya Inc for marketing, distributing footwear that infringes on popular Skech-Air by Skechers product line Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.