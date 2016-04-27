BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on FY17 forecast
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
April 27 Generix SA :
* Q4 revenue 2015/2016 up 11 pct
* Revenue 2015/2016 up 9 pct
* New SaaS signings 2015/2016 25 million euros (+ 125 pct)
* Will continue to record a substantially positive EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.