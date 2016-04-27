BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on FY17 forecast
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
April 27 Proximus NV :
* Proximus and social partners reach agreement on collective agreement and voluntary early leave plan prior to retirement Source text: bit.ly/1ricLI9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.