BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on FY17 forecast
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
April 27 (Reuters) -
* Planning to send Dragon spacecraft to Mars as soon as 2018 - Elon Musk tweet (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fy17 forecast update and planned closure of north american operation
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 21 A pair of astronauts will venture outside the International Space Station on Tuesday for an emergency spacewalk to replace a failed computer, one of two that control major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, NASA said on Sunday.