* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Netflix Inc :
* Ceo reed hastings total 2015 compensation $16.6 million versus $11.1 million
* Chief product officer neil hunt total 2015 compensation $8.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2014
* Chief financial officer david wells total 2015 compensation $4.2 million versus $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.