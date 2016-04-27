BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Yum! Brands Inc
* Says in connection with his appointment, new CFO Gibbs will get additional stock appreciation rights grant for economic value of $500,000
* Dave Russell, who served as interim CFO since Feb 2016 will resume his role as VP, finance and corporate controller for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.