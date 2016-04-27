April 27 Yum! Brands Inc

* Says in connection with his appointment, new CFO Gibbs will get additional stock appreciation rights grant for economic value of $500,000

* Dave Russell, who served as interim CFO since Feb 2016 will resume his role as VP, finance and corporate controller for company